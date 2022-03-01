KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Shares Purchased by Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,687 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,465 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP’s holdings in KBR were worth $1,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in KBR during the third quarter worth $560,000. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in KBR by 127.8% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 19,087 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 10,707 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in KBR by 14.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 867,045 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,162,000 after buying an additional 112,152 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in KBR by 23.7% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 111,428 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,390,000 after buying an additional 21,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impactive Capital LP increased its position in KBR by 16.4% during the third quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 3,949,885 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $155,625,000 after buying an additional 556,378 shares in the last quarter.

Get KBR alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KBR opened at $49.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 551.56 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. KBR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.27 and a 52 week high of $50.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.27.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. KBR had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 0.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that KBR, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. This is a boost from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 488.89%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KBR shares. StockNews.com downgraded KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on KBR from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on KBR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.71.

In other KBR news, insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 1,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total transaction of $80,292.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mark W. Sopp acquired 2,335 shares of KBR stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.95 per share, for a total transaction of $100,288.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About KBR (Get Rating)

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.