Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) Stock Holdings Increased by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY – Get Rating) by 31.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,631 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,518 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kearny Financial were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRNY. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. raised its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial by 177.2% during the third quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 414,200 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,149,000 after acquiring an additional 264,800 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial by 15.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,336,900 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $16,618,000 after acquiring an additional 175,630 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial by 20.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 720,776 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $8,613,000 after acquiring an additional 123,372 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial by 79.2% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 257,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after acquiring an additional 113,600 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Kearny Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KRNY opened at $13.21 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.29. Kearny Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $11.09 and a 52 week high of $13.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $961.07 million, a P/E ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Kearny Financial had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 7.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. Kearny Financial’s payout ratio is presently 45.83%.

Separately, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Kearny Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

In other Kearny Financial news, Director Raymond E. Chandonnet sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total value of $44,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Theodore J. Aanensen sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total transaction of $64,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,150 shares of company stock worth $268,490 over the last ninety days. 6.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of Kearny Bank. Its services consist of deposits from the general public in New Jersey. The firm uses deposits, together with other funds, to originate or purchase loans for its portfolio and invest in securities.

