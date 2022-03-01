Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 15,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $788,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 28.6% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 9,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 9.8% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period.

IEV opened at $50.13 on Tuesday. iShares Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $48.35 and a twelve month high of $55.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.19 and a 200-day moving average of $53.75.

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

