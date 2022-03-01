Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TTWO. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.5% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.7% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 13.1% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 24.3% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.7% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 84.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $162.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.47, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.63. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.19 and a fifty-two week high of $195.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $166.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.58.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.49. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 16.72%. The firm had revenue of $866.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $867.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TTWO shares. BNP Paribas raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Moffett Nathanson lowered Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.06.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

