Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,792 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 28.1% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 94,374 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $4,854,000 after acquiring an additional 20,674 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 205,257 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $10,556,000 after purchasing an additional 8,459 shares during the period. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,815,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 26,799 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after buying an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beech Hill Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 54,518 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after buying an additional 4,975 shares in the last quarter. 78.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Shares of NYSE LUV opened at $43.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.03. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1-year low of $38.66 and a 1-year high of $64.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.03.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The airline reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 150.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.29) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LUV has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.24.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile (Get Rating)

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the operation and management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as early bird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.