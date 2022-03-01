Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Makes New $921,000 Investment in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,155 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $921,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FTNT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Fortinet by 19.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,529,520 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,746,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889,386 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Fortinet by 198.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,263,236 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $368,916,000 after buying an additional 839,674 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Fortinet by 1,474.0% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 629,618 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $151,160,000 after buying an additional 589,618 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 97.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,187,314 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $347,894,000 after purchasing an additional 585,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 225.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 818,244 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $238,960,000 after purchasing an additional 566,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.03% of the company’s stock.

FTNT stock opened at $344.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $56.33 billion, a PE ratio of 95.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $316.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $316.96. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.13 and a 52 week high of $371.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. Fortinet had a return on equity of 50.79% and a net margin of 18.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $248.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $353.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $345.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $320.00 to $305.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $342.82.

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.43, for a total transaction of $1,128,348.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,412 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.20, for a total value of $716,846.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,958 shares of company stock worth $4,366,893 over the last ninety days. 18.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

