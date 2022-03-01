Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Sells 15,704 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 60.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,704 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,362,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.0% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,425,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,673,178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 226,516,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,957,029,000 after purchasing an additional 5,784,056 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $69.29 on Tuesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.74.

