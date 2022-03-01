Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Shares Sold by ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC decreased its position in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,178,534 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 14,368 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC’s holdings in Kirby were worth $104,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its stake in Kirby by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 15,098 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Hourglass Capital LLC lifted its position in Kirby by 0.5% during the third quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 47,070 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Kirby by 0.5% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 68,361 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Kirby by 0.9% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 40,590 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Kirby by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. 92.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on KEX. BTIG Research raised Kirby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kirby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.50.

Shares of KEX stock opened at $65.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.41. Kirby Co. has a 12-month low of $47.58 and a 12-month high of $70.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The shipping company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $591.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.40 million. Kirby had a positive return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 10.99%. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kirby Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director J H. Pyne sold 13,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $857,870.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Ronald A. Dragg sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total transaction of $33,505.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,417 shares of company stock valued at $2,915,873 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Kirby Company Profile

Kirby Corp. engages in the provision of diesel engines, reduction gears and ancillary products for marine and power generation applications. It operates through the following segments: Marine Transportation and Distribution & Services segment. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services, operates tank barges and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products and transports petrochemicals, refined petroleum products, black oil products and agricultural chemicals by tank barge.

