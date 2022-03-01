Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the transportation company on Monday, March 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.
Knight-Swift Transportation has increased its dividend by 16.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Knight-Swift Transportation has a dividend payout ratio of 9.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Knight-Swift Transportation to earn $4.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.6%.
NYSE:KNX opened at $54.48 on Tuesday. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 1-year low of $43.53 and a 1-year high of $62.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.28.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KNX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Wolfe Research downgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Cowen raised their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $77.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.77.
In related news, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $108,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $3,100,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,370 shares of company stock valued at $5,454,741 in the last three months. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 8,969 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 58,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,553,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 77,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the fourth quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 728,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149 shares during the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile (Get Rating)
Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.
