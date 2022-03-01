Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the transportation company on Monday, March 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Knight-Swift Transportation has increased its dividend by 16.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Knight-Swift Transportation has a dividend payout ratio of 9.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Knight-Swift Transportation to earn $4.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.6%.

NYSE:KNX opened at $54.48 on Tuesday. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 1-year low of $43.53 and a 1-year high of $62.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.28.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.18. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KNX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Wolfe Research downgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Cowen raised their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $77.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.77.

In related news, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $108,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $3,100,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,370 shares of company stock valued at $5,454,741 in the last three months. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 8,969 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 58,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,553,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 77,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the fourth quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 728,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149 shares during the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

