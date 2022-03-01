Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) Position Reduced by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP cut its position in shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 147,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,077 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Kornit Digital were worth $21,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KRNT. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 14.2% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,139,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $164,933,000 after purchasing an additional 142,048 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 11.4% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 430,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,495,000 after purchasing an additional 44,117 shares in the last quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital in the third quarter worth approximately $2,225,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 186.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,573,000 after purchasing an additional 11,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital in the third quarter worth approximately $14,171,000. 92.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kornit Digital stock opened at $94.83 on Tuesday. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $77.16 and a fifty-two week high of $181.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $112.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.71. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 287.37 and a beta of 1.85.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.11). Kornit Digital had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $95.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Kornit Digital from $150.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Kornit Digital to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on shares of Kornit Digital in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Kornit Digital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.20.

Kornit Digital Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel and textile industries. It offers printing solutions for apparel, polyester, sportswear, beachwear, accessories, paradigm shirt, textiles, curtains, cushions and couches.

