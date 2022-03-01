Krones (ETR:KRN) PT Set at €121.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €121.00 ($135.96) price target on Krones (ETR:KRN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €117.00 ($131.46) price target on shares of Krones in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €69.00 ($77.53) price target on shares of Krones in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €103.00 ($115.73) price target on shares of Krones in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Warburg Research set a €131.00 ($147.19) price target on shares of Krones in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €120.00 ($134.83) price target on shares of Krones in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €101.38 ($113.90).

Krones stock opened at €82.40 ($92.58) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion and a PE ratio of -247.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €90.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €89.57. Krones has a twelve month low of €64.30 ($72.25) and a twelve month high of €99.60 ($111.91).

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, plans, develops, and manufactures machines and lines for the fields of process, filling, and packaging technology, and intralogistics in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

