Lear (NYSE:LEA) Lowered to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $175.00 price objective on the auto parts company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $200.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on LEA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Lear from $204.00 to $197.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Lear from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Lear from $198.00 to $206.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Lear from $170.00 to $163.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lear from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $177.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $187.73.

Shares of LEA stock opened at $157.34 on Monday. Lear has a 52 week low of $144.77 and a 52 week high of $204.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.21. The company has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.52.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. Lear had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lear will post 12.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.92%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LEA. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lear by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 11,104 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Lear by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,190 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lear during the 2nd quarter valued at $245,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lear by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 124,223 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $21,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lear by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 334,866 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $58,696,000 after acquiring an additional 8,004 shares during the period. 97.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lear Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seats, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

