Lendlease Group (OTCMKTS:LLESY) to Issue $0.03 Dividend

Lendlease Group (OTCMKTS:LLESY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of 0.0272 per share on Monday, March 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th.

LLESY opened at $7.68 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.82. Lendlease Group has a 12 month low of $6.66 and a 12 month high of $10.98.

Get Lendlease Group alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lendlease Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th.

Lendlease Group is a property and infrastructure development company. It engages in designing, developing, constructing, funding, owning, co-investing or managing property and infrastructure assets. The firm operates through the following segments: Property, Construction, Investment Management, and Infrastructure Development.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lendlease Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lendlease Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.