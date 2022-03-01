Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 47.29% and a negative net margin of 14,004.55%.

Shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.07 on Tuesday. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.02 and a 52 week high of $7.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.27. The firm has a market cap of $308.21 million, a PE ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 1.46.

Get Lexicon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LXRX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 452.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 12,484 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 164.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 14,672 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 85.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 10,714 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 214.8% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 38,765 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 26,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. 82.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

About Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of human disease. Its drug candidates include: LX9211, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate, as a treatment for neuropathic pain, and sotagliflozin, a treatment for heart failure and type 1 diabetes.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.