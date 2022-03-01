LHC Group, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.07 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:LHCG)

LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for LHC Group in a research note issued on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now forecasts that the health services provider will post earnings per share of $1.07 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.21. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for LHC Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.53 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.46 EPS.

Get LHC Group alerts:

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on LHCG. TheStreet lowered LHC Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Benchmark decreased their price objective on LHC Group from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on LHC Group from $192.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on LHC Group from $184.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised LHC Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LHC Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.40.

LHCG stock opened at $136.17 on Monday. LHC Group has a 1 year low of $108.42 and a 1 year high of $223.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $127.78. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.42.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.06). LHC Group had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 5.21%. The firm had revenue of $583.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. LHC Group’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, EVP Nicholas Gachassin III sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total transaction of $100,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC purchased a new stake in LHC Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,354,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of LHC Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 256,956 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $40,319,000 after acquiring an additional 3,026 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of LHC Group by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 396,735 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $62,252,000 after acquiring an additional 15,617 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of LHC Group by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 382,001 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $76,499,000 after acquiring an additional 56,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of LHC Group by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 19,952 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,131,000 after acquiring an additional 4,132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

About LHC Group (Get Rating)

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for LHC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LHC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.