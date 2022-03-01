Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its holdings in Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,255,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,432 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.06% of Lifetime Brands worth $22,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LCUT. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lifetime Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,427,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lifetime Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,419,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lifetime Brands by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 596,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,924,000 after buying an additional 73,255 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Lifetime Brands by 199.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 46,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 31,021 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lifetime Brands by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 223,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after buying an additional 22,860 shares during the period. 48.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LCUT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Lifetime Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Lifetime Brands from $22.00 to $26.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th.

NASDAQ LCUT opened at $13.10 on Tuesday. Lifetime Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.01 and a 1-year high of $19.93. The stock has a market cap of $288.44 million, a P/E ratio of 7.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

About Lifetime Brands

Lifetime Brands, Inc provides kitchenware and tableware products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment includes the domestic operations of the Company’s business that design, market and distribute its products to retailers, distributors and directly to consumers through retail websites.

