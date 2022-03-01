Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) Price Target Lowered to $11.00 at Raymond James

Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Raymond James from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lion Electric from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Lion Electric from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Lion Electric from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Lion Electric from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lion Electric presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.75.

Shares of Lion Electric stock opened at $8.05 on Monday. Lion Electric has a one year low of $6.77 and a one year high of $23.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.82.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exos Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lion Electric by 9.4% in the third quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 18,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Lion Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Lion Electric by 61.9% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 12,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 4,652 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Lion Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Lion Electric by 93.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,573 shares during the period. 6.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Lion Electric Company manufactures all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. It primarily offers buses and trucks. The company is based in Saint-JÃ©rÃ´me, Canada.

