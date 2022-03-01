LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Stock Position Lifted by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 230,703 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,051 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $11,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LKQ. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of LKQ by 187.5% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 143,684 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,096,000 after buying an additional 93,701 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of LKQ by 19.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,523,766 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $126,996,000 after buying an additional 415,591 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of LKQ by 18,154.4% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 91,637 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,611,000 after buying an additional 91,135 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of LKQ by 6.7% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 200,174 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,073,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ in the third quarter worth $482,000. 93.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of LKQ stock opened at $46.95 on Tuesday. LKQ Co. has a 52-week low of $39.35 and a 52-week high of $60.43. The stock has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.06 and a 200-day moving average of $54.57.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. LKQ’s payout ratio is 27.32%.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research cut shares of LKQ from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.80.
LKQ Profile (Get Rating)
LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LKQ (LKQ)
- MarketBeat Podcast: Healthcare Technology and Innovation Stocks With Upside
- 3 High-Risk High-Reward Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- Russian Sanctions Roil Markets, Gold Rises
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Cybersecurity Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating).
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.