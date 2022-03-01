Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 63 ($0.85) price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 51 ($0.68) to GBX 54 ($0.72) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Saturday, October 30th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 63 ($0.85) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lloyds Banking Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 58.29 ($0.78).

LLOY stock opened at GBX 48.44 ($0.65) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £34.41 billion and a PE ratio of 6.46. Lloyds Banking Group has a 12 month low of GBX 38.69 ($0.52) and a 12 month high of GBX 56 ($0.75). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 51.13 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 48.16.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a GBX 1.33 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 2.55%. This is a boost from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous dividend of $0.67. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.08%.

In related news, insider William Chalmers purchased 144,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 47 ($0.63) per share, with a total value of £67,967.64 ($91,195.01).

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

