Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Lifted to Outperform at Wedbush

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Wedbush from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $90.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.58% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on LOGI. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Logitech International from CHF 114 to CHF 107 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Logitech International from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Logitech International from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Logitech International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.14.

NASDAQ LOGI opened at $74.64 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.69. Logitech International has a twelve month low of $69.92 and a twelve month high of $140.17. The company has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 0.83.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.32. Logitech International had a return on equity of 35.43% and a net margin of 13.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Logitech International will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Logitech International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.50% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, rom home, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

