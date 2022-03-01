Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.39 EPS

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.39, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share.

NASDAQ:RIDE traded down $0.82 on Tuesday, hitting $2.39. 42,960 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,413,146. Lordstown Motors has a fifty-two week low of $2.18 and a fifty-two week high of $21.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.17 and a 200-day moving average of $4.70. The stock has a market cap of $459.43 million, a PE ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 0.44.

In related news, VP Chuan D. Vo acquired 1,000 shares of Lordstown Motors stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.25 per share, for a total transaction of $25,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lordstown Motors by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,562,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,989,000 after buying an additional 2,076,328 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Lordstown Motors by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 154,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 31,454 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Lordstown Motors by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 75,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 24,618 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Lordstown Motors by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 94,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 19,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Lordstown Motors by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 182,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 35,349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.26% of the company’s stock.

RIDE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Lordstown Motors from $2.50 to $1.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research lowered shares of Lordstown Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lordstown Motors from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. R. F. Lafferty lowered their target price on shares of Lordstown Motors from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Lordstown Motors from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.16.

Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

