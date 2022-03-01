LPL Financial LLC Buys 2,171 Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 306,817 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco were worth $7,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IVZ. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Invesco in the first quarter valued at about $396,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Invesco by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 72,252 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 8,269 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Invesco by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 140,901 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,766,000 after acquiring an additional 19,008 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,662,860 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $44,449,000 after acquiring an additional 87,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 20,221 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 3,804 shares in the last quarter. 63.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IVZ opened at $21.24 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 3.30. Invesco Ltd. has a one year low of $20.02 and a one year high of $29.71.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The asset manager reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.10. Invesco had a return on equity of 14.48% and a net margin of 23.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IVZ shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on Invesco from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Invesco from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Invesco from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Invesco from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Invesco from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Invesco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.82.

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

