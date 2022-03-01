LPL Financial LLC Buys 6,755 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 65,519 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,755 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $7,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWR. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the third quarter worth approximately $1,145,000. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 35.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,102 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 3,143 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 176.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 289,342 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,933,000 after purchasing an additional 184,705 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 339.2% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 212,296 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,163,000 after purchasing an additional 163,960 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 17.1% during the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 55,082 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,989,000 after purchasing an additional 8,058 shares during the period. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Shares of Quanta Services stock opened at $108.94 on Tuesday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.79 and a fifty-two week high of $124.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.52 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $105.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.60.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.25. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. This is a positive change from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.36%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PWR. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quanta Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.73.

Quanta Services Profile (Get Rating)

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.