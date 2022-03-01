LPL Financial LLC Has $6.75 Million Holdings in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH – Get Rating) by 50.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,393 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,166 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF were worth $6,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 20,214.0% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 365,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 363,852 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 38.8% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 9,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 33.1% in the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 11,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 11.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 69,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,092,000 after purchasing an additional 6,908 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Sun Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,268,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.22% of the company’s stock.

Get VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF alerts:

Shares of BBH opened at $157.06 on Tuesday. VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF has a 12-month low of $147.80 and a 12-month high of $222.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $169.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $190.03.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.397 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This represents a yield of 0.21%.

VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)

The BIOTECH HOLDING COMPANY DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS or HOLDRS TRUST was formed under the depositary trust agreement, among The Bank of New York, as trustee, Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated, other depositors and the owners of the Biotech HOLDRS. The trust currently holds shares of common stock or American depositary shares issued by a group of companies that were, at the time of the initial offering, generally considered to be involved in various segments of thebiotechnology industry.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.