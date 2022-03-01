LPL Financial LLC Has $6.90 Million Holdings in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 54,660 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,479 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $6,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in Unity Software by 10.5% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 56,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,176,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new position in Unity Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,326,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Unity Software by 1.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 190,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,030,000 after buying an additional 3,603 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Unity Software by 24.4% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Finally, Affinity Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Unity Software by 38.1% in the third quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 52,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,609,000 after buying an additional 14,441 shares during the period. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Unity Software from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unity Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Unity Software from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $129.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $152.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unity Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.45.

Unity Software stock opened at $106.45 on Tuesday. Unity Software Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.00 and a fifty-two week high of $210.00. The stock has a market cap of $31.31 billion, a PE ratio of -64.91 and a beta of 2.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.89.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.01). Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 19.10% and a negative net margin of 44.77%. The firm had revenue of $315.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Unity Software news, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 12,248 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.61, for a total value of $2,016,143.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Clive Downie sold 32,934 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.69, for a total transaction of $3,513,728.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 441,104 shares of company stock worth $61,606,047. 19.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

