LPL Financial LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 54,951 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,844 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $7,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 4.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 25,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 290.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 47,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,698,000 after acquiring an additional 35,151 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 7.1% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 21.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Shares of HLT opened at $148.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $41.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.66 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $149.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.24. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.70 and a 12-month high of $160.96.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 46.88% and a net margin of 7.08%. The business’s revenue was up 106.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. Research analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HLT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $161.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Bernstein Bank downgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $161.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.53.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.33, for a total transaction of $417,990.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,326,690. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties and licenses its brands to franchisees.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.