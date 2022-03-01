Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 130,714 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,116 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $10,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LITE. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Lumentum by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 610,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,064,000 after purchasing an additional 21,933 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Lumentum during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,120,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Lumentum by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 44,104 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Lumentum by 112.7% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 38,093 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,125,000 after acquiring an additional 20,182 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lumentum by 4.0% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 123,557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,135,000 after acquiring an additional 4,716 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

LITE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lumentum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.81.

LITE opened at $98.86 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 0.86. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.67 and a 52-week high of $108.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $100.88.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28. The business had revenue of $446.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.72 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 22.57% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The company’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 8,809 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total value of $887,947.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Judy G. Hamel sold 5,011 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $476,045.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,976 shares of company stock worth $2,388,956. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

