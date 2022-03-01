MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Raised to Buy at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $21.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $23.00.

MGNX has been the topic of several other reports. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Friday, February 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MacroGenics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of MacroGenics from $40.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.73.

Get MacroGenics alerts:

NASDAQ MGNX opened at $9.35 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $572.76 million, a P/E ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 2.13. MacroGenics has a 1 year low of $8.91 and a 1 year high of $36.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.93.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.13). MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 260.97% and a negative return on equity of 63.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MacroGenics will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGNX. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of MacroGenics by 11.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of MacroGenics by 0.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 84,602 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in MacroGenics by 6.9% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in MacroGenics by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in MacroGenics by 6.8% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 96.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MacroGenics Company Profile (Get Rating)

MacroGenics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing antibody-based therapeutics designed to modulate the human immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its product pipeline includes Margetuximab, Flotetuzumab, Retifanlimab, Enoblituzumab, Tebotelimab, MGC018, MGD019, IMGC936, and MGD014 for infectious diseases.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for MacroGenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MacroGenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.