Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) Insider Young-Joon Kim Buys 5,460 Shares

Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX – Get Rating) insider Young-Joon Kim purchased 5,460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.37 per share, for a total transaction of $94,840.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
MX opened at $18.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $845.66 million, a P/E ratio of 15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.44. Magnachip Semiconductor Co. has a 1-year low of $16.53 and a 1-year high of $26.98.
Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Magnachip Semiconductor had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 10.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Magnachip Semiconductor Co. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MX. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,120,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,896,000 after acquiring an additional 148,421 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 68,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after buying an additional 12,483 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 178.2% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 97,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after buying an additional 62,480 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 535.1% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 93,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after buying an additional 78,532 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 1,704.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 78,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after buying an additional 73,941 shares during the period. 74.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Magnachip Semiconductor
MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of analog and mixed-signal platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things (IoT) applications, consumer, industrial and automotive applications. It provides a range of standard products to customers worldwide. The company was founded on November 26, 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.
