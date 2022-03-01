Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) Insider Young-Joon Kim Buys 5,460 Shares

Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX – Get Rating) insider Young-Joon Kim purchased 5,460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.37 per share, for a total transaction of $94,840.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

MX opened at $18.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $845.66 million, a P/E ratio of 15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.44. Magnachip Semiconductor Co. has a 1-year low of $16.53 and a 1-year high of $26.98.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Magnachip Semiconductor had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 10.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Magnachip Semiconductor Co. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MX. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,120,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,896,000 after acquiring an additional 148,421 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 68,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after buying an additional 12,483 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 178.2% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 97,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after buying an additional 62,480 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 535.1% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 93,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after buying an additional 78,532 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 1,704.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 78,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after buying an additional 73,941 shares during the period. 74.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of analog and mixed-signal platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things (IoT) applications, consumer, industrial and automotive applications. It provides a range of standard products to customers worldwide. The company was founded on November 26, 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

