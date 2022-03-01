Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. Acquires Shares of 2,962 The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,962 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BK. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 154,543 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,917,000 after purchasing an additional 23,764 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 77,284 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,960,000 after purchasing an additional 23,990 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 103,024 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,278,000 after purchasing an additional 5,006 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,465,843 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $331,245,000 after buying an additional 239,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 118,324.1% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 98,292 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,035,000 after buying an additional 98,209 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BK traded down $2.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.80. 150,282 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,522,786. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a one year low of $42.69 and a one year high of $64.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.14.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 9.51%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.77%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BK shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $62.50 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.40.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

