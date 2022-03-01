Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. Buys Shares of 220 Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 220 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.7% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 214,740 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $52,787,000 after buying an additional 3,486 shares in the last quarter. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 2.3% in the second quarter. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC now owns 227,672 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $55,368,000 after buying an additional 5,075 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 41.5% in the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 4,682 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 11.3% in the third quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 6,494 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 174.6% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 340,420 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $83,682,000 after buying an additional 216,440 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BDX. StockNews.com raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $277.14.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 233 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $58,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 841 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.70, for a total transaction of $228,499.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,199 shares of company stock valued at $6,778,721. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BDX traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $270.50. 4,693 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,457,941. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $235.13 and a one year high of $280.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $260.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $252.67. The stock has a market cap of $77.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.79. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.21%.

Becton, Dickinson and declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical instruments supplier to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

