Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. Has $974,000 Position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. reduced its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,966 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Magellan Midstream Partners comprises approximately 0.8% of Magnolia Capital Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MMP. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 55.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.64.

Magellan Midstream Partners stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.64. The stock had a trading volume of 8,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,206,404. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 12 month low of $41.77 and a 12 month high of $53.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $1.0375 per share. This represents a $4.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.84%.

In other news, SVP Melanie A. Little sold 4,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $211,338.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Midstream Partners Profile (Get Rating)

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of the common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.