Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. Invests $101,000 in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,000 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Field & Main Bank increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 200.0% in the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Comcast during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 221.1% during the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 700 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 584.2% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 821 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Comcast during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CMCSA shares. Truist Financial cut shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Comcast from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.48.

NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.45. The company had a trading volume of 416,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,517,441. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $44.27 and a one year high of $61.80. The company has a market cap of $210.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.29 and its 200-day moving average is $52.82.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The business had revenue of $30.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 33.00%.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

