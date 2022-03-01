Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. Invests $117,000 in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in Aflac by 2.9% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 6,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in Aflac by 3.1% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 6,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management grew its stake in Aflac by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 42,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,235,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp grew its stake in Aflac by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 30,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,577,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. grew its stake in Aflac by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 65.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 9,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total value of $519,681.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 22,886 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total transaction of $1,469,967.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 94,516 shares of company stock worth $5,715,309. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on AFL. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $53.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.38.

Aflac stock traded down $2.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.82. 59,756 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,715,218. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.94. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $47.70 and a 52-week high of $66.97.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 19.57% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

