Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. Sells 1,174 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. lessened its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,097 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,174 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises about 1.6% of Magnolia Capital Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New England Research & Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 95,237 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $6,035,000 after acquiring an additional 3,870 shares during the period. Stillwater Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 71,765 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,548,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth $571,000. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI grew its position in Cisco Systems by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 367,784 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $23,306,000 after purchasing an additional 4,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,892,556 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $119,931,000 after purchasing an additional 5,376 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on CSCO shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.89.

NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.67 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.10. 301,751 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,091,258. The firm has a market cap of $228.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.15 and a fifty-two week high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 30.95%. The business had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 52.86%.

Cisco Systems announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 16th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the network equipment provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 15,382 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $828,474.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total transaction of $27,303.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,473 shares of company stock worth $1,060,115 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

