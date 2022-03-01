MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) Holdings Cut by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,494 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in MakeMyTrip were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMYT. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in MakeMyTrip in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in MakeMyTrip in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 507.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip during the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 1,197.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 5,460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.10% of the company’s stock.

MakeMyTrip stock opened at $28.08 on Tuesday. MakeMyTrip Limited has a 52 week low of $22.22 and a 52 week high of $39.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of -82.59 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.77.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.07). MakeMyTrip had a negative return on equity of 4.26% and a negative net margin of 12.95%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. Research analysts forecast that MakeMyTrip Limited will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of MakeMyTrip in a report on Thursday, February 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MakeMyTrip to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.67.

MakeMyTrip Ltd. is an online travel company. Its services and products include air ticketing, hotels and packages, rail tickets, bus tickets, car hire, experiences and ancillary travel requirements such as facilitating access to third-party travel insurance and visa processing. The company’s brands include MakeMyTrip, goibibo, and redbus.

