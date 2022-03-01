Man Group plc Makes New $533,000 Investment in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

Man Group plc acquired a new position in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 26,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $533,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $446,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 380,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,351,000 after buying an additional 66,888 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 42,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 48,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 17,113 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 85,068.8% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 27,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 27,222 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.23% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on AKR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Acadia Realty Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd.
AKR opened at $21.44 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.94 and a 200-day moving average of $21.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 82.00, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.45. Acadia Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $18.31 and a 52 week high of $23.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.
Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Acadia Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.12% and a net margin of 7.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from Acadia Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Acadia Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 230.78%.
Acadia Realty Trust Profile
Acadia Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in delivering operating platforms and investment strategy. It operates through the following business segments: Core Portfolio, Funds, and Structured Financing. The Core Portfolio segment consists of retail properties. The Funds segment handles retail real estate.
