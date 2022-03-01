Man Group plc Makes New $533,000 Investment in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

Man Group plc acquired a new position in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 26,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $533,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $446,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 380,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,351,000 after buying an additional 66,888 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 42,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 48,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 17,113 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 85,068.8% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 27,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 27,222 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Acadia Realty Trust alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AKR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Acadia Realty Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd.

In other Acadia Realty Trust news, EVP Christopher Conlon sold 10,000 shares of Acadia Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total value of $208,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Wendy W. Luscombe sold 3,500 shares of Acadia Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $73,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AKR opened at $21.44 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.94 and a 200-day moving average of $21.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 82.00, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.45. Acadia Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $18.31 and a 52 week high of $23.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Acadia Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.12% and a net margin of 7.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from Acadia Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Acadia Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 230.78%.

Acadia Realty Trust Profile (Get Rating)

Acadia Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in delivering operating platforms and investment strategy. It operates through the following business segments: Core Portfolio, Funds, and Structured Financing. The Core Portfolio segment consists of retail properties. The Funds segment handles retail real estate.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.