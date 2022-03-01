Man Group plc Raises Stock Holdings in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR)

Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,232 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,224 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Vir Biotechnology were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 2.7% in the third quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 5,761,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,721,000 after purchasing an additional 149,170 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 3.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,159,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,548,000 after acquiring an additional 177,991 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 1.3% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,899,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,715,000 after acquiring an additional 50,183 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 14.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,151,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,743,000 after buying an additional 273,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,137,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,024,000 after acquiring an additional 16,466 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total transaction of $54,931.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 15,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.53, for a total transaction of $827,438.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 479,704 shares of company stock valued at $24,276,001. Insiders own 30.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VIR stock opened at $25.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of -28.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of -1.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.57. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.62 and a 52-week high of $68.20.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.32. The firm had revenue of $812.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.90 million. Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 35.98% and a negative return on equity of 13.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46771.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.83) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.71.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

