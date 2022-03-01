Man Group plc Reduces Stock Holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Man Group plc reduced its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating) by 75.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,169 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 30,946 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AGIO. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $180,000. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $194,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $383,000.

Get Agios Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:AGIO opened at $31.13 on Tuesday. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.61 and a 1 year high of $62.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.89. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.48.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.05). During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.41) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AGIO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America assumed coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.30.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.