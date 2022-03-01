Man Group plc Takes $451,000 Position in Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO)

Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 14,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,549,000. Beck Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Phillips Edison & Company Inc in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,148,000. Real Estate Management Services LLC purchased a new position in Phillips Edison & Company Inc in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,539,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Phillips Edison & Company Inc in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Phillips Edison & Company Inc in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. 29.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of research analysts recently commented on PECO shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut Phillips Edison & Company Inc from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Phillips Edison & Company Inc from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Phillips Edison & Company Inc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips Edison & Company Inc currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.38.
Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). Phillips Edison & Company Inc had a return on equity of 0.67% and a net margin of 2.84%. On average, equities analysts expect that Phillips Edison & Company Inc will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.
Phillips Edison & Company Inc is an owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping centers. It owned equity interests in real estate properties, including wholly-owned real estate properties and shopping center properties. Phillips Edison & Company Inc is based in CINCINNATI.
