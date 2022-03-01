Man Group plc Takes Position in Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ)

Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 32,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Utz Brands by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Utz Brands by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Utz Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Utz Brands by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 98,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Utz Brands by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares during the last quarter. 41.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UTZ opened at $15.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 84.72 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.66. Utz Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.72 and a 12 month high of $30.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.054 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. This is a positive change from Utz Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Utz Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 122.22%.

In other Utz Brands news, major shareholder Cc Collier Holdings, Llc sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total transaction of $318,187.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Todd Staub bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.23 per share, for a total transaction of $28,460.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,660 shares of company stock worth $905,323 in the last quarter. Insiders own 17.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Utz Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on Utz Brands from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Stephens lowered Utz Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Utz Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.55.

UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins and other snacks. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian.

