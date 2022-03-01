Man Group plc Trims Position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Man Group plc lessened its position in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 50.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,264 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,338 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Match Group were worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Match Group during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Match Group by 518.5% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Match Group by 1,767.1% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 23,661 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Match Group by 220.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its position in Match Group by 322.5% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Match Group alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on MTCH shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Match Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Match Group from $190.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on Match Group from $153.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Match Group from $180.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on Match Group from $170.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.79.

Shares of Match Group stock opened at $111.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $119.34 and a 200 day moving average of $137.38. Match Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.60 and a 12 month high of $182.00. The firm has a market cap of $31.56 billion, a PE ratio of 129.64, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.05.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($1.13). Match Group had a net margin of 9.31% and a negative return on equity of 69.07%. The firm had revenue of $806.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Match Group’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About Match Group (Get Rating)

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.