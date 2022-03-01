Marshall Wace LLP Buys New Position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 33,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $871,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TRHC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 5.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,504,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,239,000 after buying an additional 79,888 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 5.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 378,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,930,000 after purchasing an additional 20,509 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the second quarter worth approximately $213,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 2.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 276,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,830,000 after purchasing an additional 6,513 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 5.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 75,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,796,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Michael Greenhalgh sold 2,010 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.87, for a total value of $29,888.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total transaction of $296,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,838 shares of company stock worth $539,947. 10.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TRHC shares. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $23.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $41.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $70.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.55.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock opened at $5.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $146.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.61 and its 200 day moving average is $19.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.32 and a 52-week high of $53.38.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $85.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.19 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 27.37% and a negative return on equity of 44.56%. Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.53) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tabula Rasa Healthcare, Inc is a healthcare technology company, which engages in the development of solutions designed for pharmacists, providers, and patients to optimize medication regimens. It operates through the following segments: CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. The CareVention HealthCare segment provides services, PACE, which is a center for Medicare & Medicaid services, or CMS, sponsored program providing medical and social services.

