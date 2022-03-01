Marshall Wace LLP Buys Shares of 64,155 Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 64,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Cabaletta Bio in the second quarter valued at about $120,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cabaletta Bio in the second quarter valued at about $124,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Cabaletta Bio in the second quarter valued at about $128,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Cabaletta Bio by 102.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 10,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Cabaletta Bio by 21.5% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 42,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 7,594 shares during the last quarter. 72.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CABA opened at $2.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.38. Cabaletta Bio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.09 and a 1-year high of $14.95. The company has a market cap of $61.20 million, a PE ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.25.

CABA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Cabaletta Bio from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cabaletta Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Cabaletta Bio in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cabaletta Bio has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.04.

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. Its proprietary technology utilizes chimeric autoantibody receptor (CAAR) T cells that are designed to selectively bind and eliminate B cells, which produce disease-causing autoantibodies or pathogenic B cells.

