Marshall Wace LLP Invests $775,000 in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caxton Associates LP raised its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 17.4% during the third quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 4,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 3.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 67,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,792,000 after acquiring an additional 2,549 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 14.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 500,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,131,000 after acquiring an additional 63,854 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center during the third quarter worth $332,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 5.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 306,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,251,000 after acquiring an additional 16,116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RCII opened at $28.41 on Tuesday. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.70 and a 1 year high of $67.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.51.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.53). Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 50.75%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. This is a boost from Rent-A-Center’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. Rent-A-Center’s payout ratio is presently 68.00%.

RCII has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded Rent-A-Center from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Rent-A-Center from $68.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.20.

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

