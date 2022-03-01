Marshall Wace LLP Makes New $816,000 Investment in International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 48,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IMXI. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of International Money Express by 105.6% during the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,595,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,687,000 after acquiring an additional 819,230 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Money Express during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,193,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Money Express by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,949,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,945,000 after acquiring an additional 121,426 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of International Money Express during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,860,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of International Money Express by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 672,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,989,000 after acquiring an additional 108,312 shares during the last quarter. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NASDAQ IMXI opened at $16.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.96. International Money Express, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.14 and a 12 month high of $18.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $620.14 million, a PE ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 0.52.
In other International Money Express news, CEO Robert Lisy sold 24,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.12, for a total value of $399,969.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 53,216 shares of company stock worth $849,609 in the last ninety days. 16.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
International Money Express, Inc engages in the provision of money transmittal services. It offers online money transfer, in person wire transfer, check processing, prepaid debit card, bill payment, and telewire services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.
