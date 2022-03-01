Marshall Wace LLP Makes New Investment in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 23,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $856,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Open Lending by 1,278.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Open Lending in the second quarter valued at $99,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Open Lending by 97.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Open Lending in the third quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Commerce Bank purchased a new position in shares of Open Lending in the third quarter valued at $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Open Lending alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LPRO opened at $20.83 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.98. The company has a current ratio of 9.71, a quick ratio of 9.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Open Lending Co. has a 12-month low of $14.90 and a 12-month high of $44.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.76 and a beta of 0.42.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.08. Open Lending had a return on equity of 56.62% and a net margin of 40.46%. The firm had revenue of $51.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Open Lending Co. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Open Lending from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Open Lending from $18.00 to $16.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Raymond James dropped their price target on Open Lending from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Open Lending from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Open Lending from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.45.

Open Lending Company Profile (Get Rating)

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Open Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.