Marshall Wace LLP Purchases New Position in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in Rent-A-Center by 0.6% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 44,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 2.3% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 13,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 12.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 1.2% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 28,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 5.3% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 76.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Rent-A-Center alerts:

NASDAQ RCII opened at $28.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.70 and a 12 month high of $67.76.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.53). Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 50.75%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. This is a boost from Rent-A-Center’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. Rent-A-Center’s payout ratio is presently 68.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RCII shares. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Rent-A-Center from $68.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Raymond James downgraded Rent-A-Center from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.20.

About Rent-A-Center (Get Rating)

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Rent-A-Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rent-A-Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.