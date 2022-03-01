Marshall Wace LLP Takes $884,000 Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 18,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,536,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,723,000 after purchasing an additional 484,477 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,510,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467,292 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Exelon by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,176,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,140,000 after acquiring an additional 165,109 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in Exelon by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 10,950,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,351,000 after acquiring an additional 466,767 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Exelon by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,580,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,423,000 after acquiring an additional 79,815 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Exelon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Exelon from $74.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Exelon from $57.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Exelon in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Exelon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.73.

In other Exelon news, EVP Calvin Butler, Jr. sold 26,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $1,538,647.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EXC opened at $42.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.95 and a 200 day moving average of $51.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.49. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $27.75 and a 12-month high of $44.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.338 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.95%.

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

