MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Price Target Cut to $108.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Craig Hallum from $139.00 to $108.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
MTZ has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on MasTec from $130.00 to $114.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MasTec from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Cowen dropped their price objective on MasTec from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. B. Riley dropped their price objective on MasTec from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on MasTec from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MasTec presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $118.00.
Shares of MasTec stock opened at $78.76 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. MasTec has a 12 month low of $75.61 and a 12 month high of $122.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $90.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.78.
MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmissions, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance, and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.
