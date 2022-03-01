MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Price Target Cut to $108.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Craig Hallum from $139.00 to $108.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

MTZ has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on MasTec from $130.00 to $114.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MasTec from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Cowen dropped their price objective on MasTec from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. B. Riley dropped their price objective on MasTec from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on MasTec from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MasTec presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $118.00.

Get MasTec alerts:

Shares of MasTec stock opened at $78.76 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. MasTec has a 12 month low of $75.61 and a 12 month high of $122.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $90.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.78.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in MasTec by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,481,959 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $505,876,000 after acquiring an additional 265,159 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in MasTec by 180.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,707,890 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $416,460,000 after acquiring an additional 3,030,445 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in MasTec in the fourth quarter worth about $231,287,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in MasTec by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,438,553 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $132,750,000 after acquiring an additional 25,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,226,194 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $113,153,000 after purchasing an additional 207,185 shares during the period. 74.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MasTec Company Profile (Get Rating)

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmissions, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance, and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.